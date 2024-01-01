Juventus coach Motta names line-up for Genoa trip (full presser Q&A)

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits their trip to Genoa could be tricky.

Genoa are bristling after their derby defeat to Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia. Motta, at today's pre-match media conference, concedes Juve must be fully focused so not to be caught out.

What could be the pitfalls of tomorrow?

"As always in all Serie A matches. We will find a good team to face seriously. We must take the game on our side and not theirs."

Where did you work the most this week?

"We worked on everything with a good week of work. Outside shots are important like many other things. We need to arrive with many men up front to create situations to score. We can improve on everything, even in the defensive phase."

Your emotions for this match? On Dusan Vlahovic?

"Dusan is working very well. For the striker it is important to start the game well from the back, arriving well with the right men to put him close to the opponent's goal. We must put him in the conditions to score. He needs the team as much as the team needs him. He is doing well in many other things. The offensive phase as well as the defensive one is the task of the whole team. We must do better, he will be in the right place at the right time."

On the clashes in Genoa?

"It's a shame, we're talking about the most beautiful sport in the world. Watching football is a spectacle, it's a shame for all of us. It's a shame for the managers, the presidents, in the end we all pay for it. We'll face a strong Genoa, I expect the best Genoa possible and we'll have to be ready, because they know how to defend well and attack with many men in the penalty area. They're a strong team, we'll have to be strong in defending ourselves well as a team and in the moments in which we have control, get into the opponent's half in the right way to create goal situation."

What do you feel you have improved the most in?

"You always improve and certainly in everything. Managing one team is not the same as managing another, one player over another. These are all things that ultimately require a lot of work. Then there is the intuition of the moment, of who should and shouldn't play, who should wait, who starts playing for, who comes in. The management of many things, not only in football. You improve in everything if you really want to and like what you do. I really like what I do. I like trying something different, with many hours of work to try to make as few mistakes as possible."

Are you worried about the offensive phase?

"No, not at all. You stop at the point and I answered before that the offensive phase is not just one specific player but the whole team. The path we are taking is right. We took an important step against Napoli, we talked about it internally, about really wanting the ball. We took the ball away from a team that has so many strong players and we wanted it. From then on we have to do many things better, to get to the opponent's area in the right way for the attackers and those coming from the second lines to finish well. We have to put the attackers and midfielders in a position to do well. We have to create as a team."

How is Fede Gatti? Will Francisco Conceicao be there?

"He's very well, even better. Today he's a very happy man, I did it in private and also publicly I congratulate him on the birth of Camilla, a beautiful moment and it's the most important thing. On a sporting level he's fine, the pain has gone and he'll be with the group. Francisco has great desire, great quality. Two training sessions with the team and it seems like he's been training for a long time and he'll be with the team too."

Will you make any changes?

"This week is much easier because I trust the training sessions. I saw a lot of good things on the pitch from everyone, even those who participated less. We had a full week and I have much more information on the whole group. That's where the decision starts, from what I see on the pitch."

On the renewals of Samuel Mbangula and Carlo Pinsoglio?

"Two very different cases. Mbangula is a young player who is helping us a lot. However, he must continue like this because he is only at the beginning of his career. Carlo was a surprise for me: from the outside I didn't see him like this, today I see a strong goalkeeper, a positive guy in the group, who doesn't take part in matches much, but always gives his best in all training sessions. He is an example in the group but also gives me peace of mind for the coach. When we need him, he will be ready and will demonstrate the high level of our other two goalkeepers. He was a surprise. We have a strong goalkeeper, but also an example for the others. He always trains at his best.'

Where does Douglas Luiz need to improve?

"He needs to continue doing this. Great week of work, not everyone can play and those who are playing now are doing very well. We'll see tomorrow who will start and who will contribute during the game."

You haven't scored a goal from a dead ball yet. Have you prepared anything in particular?

"Not in particular. As always. We have players with these characteristics of being able to score a lot and defend well. Up to now we have defended very well. We can score goals against opposing teams there too because we have strong players in this fundamental."

Is it a more mature Juve? Where do you expect more improvements in the short term?

"It's not a question of waiting, but of going on a path day after day and giving continuity. Respecting time, the moment of the team and the individuals. We can improve in both phases, the path is right, I see the intentions, the attitudes that I want to see in a team and always try to do something better."

Have you felt any anxiety about winning?

"They always want to win. I always want to win too. But there are many things behind a victory. In the end our goal is to win with our game. I have never felt anxiety in my team. The attitude is right and we always want a positive result. Sometimes we get it and sometimes we don't."

Would winning the championship be a feat?

"We want to be competitive. Our goal is tomorrow's match. Everything else matters little. I don't have control over everything you said. Facing a team that knows what they're doing at home is complicated, and we have to put all our concentration and energy into it. The rest will come with time and step by step we'll see where we are at the key moment of the season. To be there we have to think about today and do well tomorrow."

Your point on Fabio Miretti?

"A player with great technical and physical quality. An exceptional guy in the group. He also wanted to have playing time and made a right choice in my opinion in a team that can give him the minutes he is looking for. I always wish him the best because he is an excellent player, a fantastic guy and he deserves it."

Have you chosen your lineup for tomorrow?

"I have chosen the lineup. Perin, Jonas, Danilo captain, Bremer, Kalulu; Fagioli, McKennie; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Nico; Vlahovic will play."