Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Vlahovic due new contract

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli says a new contract is planned for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia striker's current deal runs to 2026 and is worth €12m-a-year.

Vlahovic has struggled so far under coach Thiago Motta this season, but Giuntoli told Il Corriere della Sera: "It happens in Thiago Motta's football. There is nothing special."

He also stated: "A footballer like him can never be a problem.

"The renewal is an objective and we will do it. A player who is worth a lot and earns a lot for us is an asset."