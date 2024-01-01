Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake

Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Vlahovic due new contract

Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Vlahovic due new contract
Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Vlahovic due new contractAction Plus
Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli says a new contract is planned for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia striker's current deal runs to 2026 and is worth €12m-a-year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vlahovic has struggled so far under coach Thiago Motta this season, but Giuntoli told Il Corriere della Sera: "It happens in Thiago Motta's football. There is nothing special."

He also stated: "A footballer like him can never be a problem.

"The renewal is an objective and we will do it. A player who is worth a lot and earns a lot for us is an asset."

Mentions
Serie AVlahovic DusanJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus coach Motta names line-up for Genoa trip (full presser Q&A)
Juventus star Locatelli: Arsenal regrets?
Mbangula and Pinsoglio sign new Juventus deals