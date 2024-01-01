Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack

Speculation is mounting that Arsenal could be eyeing Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

The ace marksman is being seen as a potential acquisition when the January transfer window opens.

Advertisement Advertisement

Throughout the summer, there was chatter about Arsenal's search for a fresh striker to bolster their goal scoring threat.

With Eddie Nketiah's transfer to Crystal Palace, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the main attackers.

According to Tutto Juve, Vlahovic is one who the Gunners would love to bring into the club.

Whether a deal can be done midseason, given Juve will be chasing trophies, is unclear.