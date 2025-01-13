Juventus coach Motta denies crisis talk ahead of Atalanta clash

Juventus coach Thiago Motta retains confidence in his players facing Atalanta tomorrow night.

Juve go into the clash having drawn with Torino on Saturday in the Derby della Mole.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the local press this morning, Motta insists there's no panic over recent results,

How is the team?

"The group is recovering from the derby, because it is important to recover well physically and mentally. At the same time they are angry because we did not win. We want to give our best."

Can you tell us some anecdotes about Koopmeiners?

"Nothing strange. He is the player and the person I expected. He is a guy who transmits a lot in everyday life and helps his teammates. He puts himself in difficulty for his teammates, and he might not do it, he would also pass something that no one sees. And he does it because he feels it and wants to win. Tomorrow he returns to a place where he did well and won. It will be a special match. He must do his best, control his emotions for a great performance. Unavailable? We don't have Bremer, Cabal, Conceicao, Milik, we'll see Dusan later."

On Gasperini? How much has his game evolved?

"It has certainly evolved, but he was already a great coach before. Even more so today. I remember a very demanding coach, always in attack, he wanted to see the team play well, that attacked and continues to be so. Atalanta is a team that attacks, something changes with the three forwards. It also depends on the opponent. He continues to be a great coach."

Can we talk about a crisis?

"We are the first to be angry, we played better than our opponent, in the second half we created the conditions to take the lead and we were not good. Work, work, work. It is right not to be happy, but we have to be positive, the work is the right one and we have to improve many things to get to the victory, that is why we work."

On Yildiz?

"Playing on the right he's doing very well, as he did on the left. He also did well in the middle against Cagliari in the Cup. He's a guy who's growing very quickly. I'm very happy, but he has to improve in the defensive phase where he has to be more decisive in some tackles. He's a very young guy, he's growing quickly for the moment we're going through today.

"I'm very happy, I already said it after Torino. He has great quality, he has to improve many things, especially in the defensive phase where he has to be more aggressive. He's improving. He's won some tackles. He has 1 against 1, he scores goals. In that area of ​​the pitch we've seen that when he skips past the man and puts the ball in the area he's precise and dangerous, and what's more he's always present, regardless of his age, he has a physique that allows him to always be available. It's important for him, but also for the team, we can count on him."

On Douglas Luiz's position?

"We chose to leave him lower to free up Thuram more. But he has already done and can alternate moving up, what Locatelli does. He made his first start after a long time, he had to be managed in his efforts to be able to maintain a level for ninety minutes. He can do it perfectly in another way."

Do you think you made mistakes?

"We certainly made mistakes, because in many games we could have won and we didn't. And it means that we have to give something more. I repeat: we are the first to be angry when we don't win, we do this job, this work, to prepare ourselves as best as possible to have the reward to get to the victory. This is the big goal. We were able to do it sometimes very well, while at times we had difficulty winning the game and at this moment to continue the race and stay in the Champions League zone we have to recover some points."

Is the team ready to face this month?

"The team is united. We must not think too far ahead, which is the most important thing. We must not think too far ahead, let's forget what we have to do today. Let's prepare well, we know what we have to do on the pitch tomorrow, let's go in focused on putting in a great performance, then we'll think about the next matches. We know the schedule, then we have to give our all from match to match."