Juventus midfielder Koopmeiners "unhappy" after Torino draw

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Torino.

Kenan Yildiz had Juve ahead before Nikola Vlasic struck Toro's equaliser.

“We are unhappy; we controlled the game and scored a great goal. We pressed high, but it’s not possible to concede one minute before half-time,” Koopmeiners told DAZN.

“We must take responsibility and work more, including myself. We had a few chances in the second half, but it can’t be enough.

“There are moments when we play well and have chances, but we don’t do it for 90 minutes. We must improve and score more goals. We concede too easily. We had a numerical advantage inside the box, and they still scored; it’s not possible. I must take responsibility, and there are no excuses.”

