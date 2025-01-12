Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans

Torino coach Vanoli: We lacked courage to beat Juventus

Carlos Volcano
Torino coach Vanoli: We lacked courage to beat Juventus
Torino coach Vanoli: We lacked courage to beat JuventusTribalfootball
Torino coach Paolo Vanoli felt they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Kenan Yildiz had Juve ahead before Nikola Vlasic struck Toro's equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vanoli said afterwards: “We could have made history with a bit of luck today, but I am happy with my people.

“We were too shy initially, but we often recovered the ball when we started pressing collectively. I was more upset when we had the ball. We were positioned well, and we didn’t stress their defence enough. We lacked the courage to win the game in the second half, and we should always have it.”

On being sent off after clashing with Juve coach Thiago Motta, who also saw red, Vanoli added: “This is what makes football nice. There is tension, and you can feel it on the pitch. I must improve on this."

Mentions
Serie AJuventusTorino
Related Articles
Juventus midfielder Koopmeiners "unhappy" after Torino draw
Juventus chief Giuntoli admits admiration for Araujo and Kolo Muani
Motta happy with Luiz in Juventus draw with Torino