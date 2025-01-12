Torino coach Vanoli: We lacked courage to beat Juventus

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli felt they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Kenan Yildiz had Juve ahead before Nikola Vlasic struck Toro's equaliser.

Vanoli said afterwards: “We could have made history with a bit of luck today, but I am happy with my people.

“We were too shy initially, but we often recovered the ball when we started pressing collectively. I was more upset when we had the ball. We were positioned well, and we didn’t stress their defence enough. We lacked the courage to win the game in the second half, and we should always have it.”

On being sent off after clashing with Juve coach Thiago Motta, who also saw red, Vanoli added: “This is what makes football nice. There is tension, and you can feel it on the pitch. I must improve on this."