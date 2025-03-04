Tribal Football
Juventus coach Motta delighted with Koopmeiners performance for victory over Verona

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was pleased with Teun Koopmeiners' performance in victory over Hellas Verona.

The Dutchman, who has struggled for form in his first season with Juve, scored in last night's 2-0 win.

Motta said, "He is an important player for us who can occupy many roles because he has physical and technical qualities.

"He is able to interpret the game well, now he is playing higher, he knows when to change position and when to come inside the field to cause difficulties for the opponent. 

"He is always the same, generous and supportive with his teammates. I am happy, he is a great player and it is a privilege to have him on our side. The goal is certainly important, but I have always defended him because I see him in training and I know what he is capable of and what he can give to the team."

