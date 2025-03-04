Juventus captain Locatelli: We must protect ourselves from these rumours

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli was happy with victory over Hellas Verona.

The win eases pressure on the players and Juve coach Thiago Motta.

Locatelli said afterwards: "It was essential to win and give an answer after what happened in the Coppa Italia. Clearly we are the first to realize that we did something unacceptable and we know it, but we have to unite as a group and we have done it even more because in these moments you see the men.

"Today we had to respond on the pitch and we must do the same in the next matches."

On rumours of a fractured dressing room, Locatelli insisted: "We must protect ourselves from all this, what happens outside reaches us, but the whole group, from the club to the coach and the players, must be protected, we must work as a group in this too, filter the news and help protect ourselves."

 

