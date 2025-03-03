Cambiaso happy to ease Juventus pressure after victory over Verona

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners struck the goals for Juve.

Cambiaso said afterwards: “We had a good performance, apart from the first five minutes when we allowed two shots on target.

“These games are always difficult and we did well, creating many clear-cut scoring opportunities. We should’ve scored in the first half too, but the goals arrived after the break.”

The result takes Juve back into the top four.

Cambiaso added, “The objective is to catch Atalanta and Sunday’s game is going to be wonderful to play. It is always an intriguing match with them, as they play such interesting football,”