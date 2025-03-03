Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona

Cambiaso happy to ease Juventus pressure after victory over Verona

Carlos Volcano
Cambiaso happy to ease Juventus pressure after victory over Verona
Cambiaso happy to ease Juventus pressure after victory over VeronaTribalfootball
Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners struck the goals for Juve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cambiaso said afterwards: “We had a good performance, apart from the first five minutes when we allowed two shots on target.

“These games are always difficult and we did well, creating many clear-cut scoring opportunities. We should’ve scored in the first half too, but the goals arrived after the break.”

The result takes Juve back into the top four.

Cambiaso added, “The objective is to catch Atalanta and Sunday’s game is going to be wonderful to play. It is always an intriguing match with them, as they play such interesting football,” 

Mentions
Serie ACambiaso AndreaJuventusVerona
Related Articles
Juventus seal straightforward win over Verona to keep faint Serie A title hopes alive
Man City not dropping pursuit of Juventus fullback Cambiaso
Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale