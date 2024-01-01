Juventus drop Chiesa as agent visits London for Prem talks

Tribal Football
Juventus have axed Fede Chiesa from their squad for today's preseason friendly against Brest.

The Italy attacker is ready to leave Juve this month and is targeting a move to England.

Manchester United is Chiesa's favoured option, with his agent, Fali Ramadani, in London this week for talks  with Chelsea and Tottenham.

Chiesa, 26, has less than a year to run on his Juve contract and has resisted attempts to discuss new terms.

As such, a split between player and club is now occurring.

