Newcastle defender Kelly taking Juventus medical this morning

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly will be in Turin this morning.

After featuring in defeat to Fulham on Saturday, Kelly will fly into Italy this morning after terms were agreed between the two clubs.

Kelly will land at Caselle airport ahead of being taken to J-Medical for his Juve fitness tests.

Juve and Newcastle have agreed a €3m loan fee for the defender, with an option to buy worth €14m. A further €2-3m will be due in bonuses.

Kelly is expected to attend this afternoon's clash between Juve and Empoli.