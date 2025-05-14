Juventus choose Kolo Muani over Vlahovic for new kit launch

Juventus have included Randal Kolo Muani in their photoshoot for next season's new kit.

Kolo Muani remains on-loan at Juve from PSG, with his future said to be undecided. However, given he was part of this week's new kit presentation, it suggests the Bianconeri have plans to keep hold of him for next season - at least.

Adding to the speculation was the absence of Dusan Vlahovic. The Croatia international's future at Juve has been under a cloud for much of the season.

Indeed, TMW says while Vlahovic will remain on contract at Juve next season and Kolo Muani not, their positions could quickly change in the first weeks of the summer market, with Vlahovic a candidate to be sold.

Kolo Muani has seven goals in 14 Serie A games for Juve, having arrived in January.