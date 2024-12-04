Juventus chief Giuntoli targets two young strikers for '25 arrival

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli is seeking to sign a young striker in 2025.

TMW says Giuntoli has been making personal checks on several targets in recent weeks.

RB Salzburg's young Ivorian striker Karim Konaté has emerged as one under consideration. In 17 games, Konate has scored eight goals this season.

Meanwhile, Juve are also watching Porto's Spain U21 centre-forward Samu Aghehowa.

Aghehowa has changed his name from Samu Omorodion in the last 24 hours.

This season, his first with Porto, Aghehowa has scored 12 goals in 13 games.

