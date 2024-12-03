Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd tracking Juventus playmaker Yildiz
Manchester United are eyeing Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who states United are following the young Turkey international.

Plettenberg is reporting: "Excl | Kenan Yildiz is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist for the attacking midfield position. The club is impressed by his development and continues to monitor the 19 y/o closely.

"MUFC are keeping an eye on this position for the summer. However, we’re told that Yildiz has no plans to leave Juventus.

"He feels very comfortable at the club, is a fan favourite, and intends to stay with Juve next summer. His contract runs until 2029."

 

