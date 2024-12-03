Tribal Football
Juventus chief Giuntoli admits interest in Benfica defender Silva

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli admits they're tracking Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

Juve are in the market for a new centre-half with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal both sidelined with knee injuries.

Antonio Silva is an interesting player, as are others,” said Giuntoli when asked about the defender.

“In January, everyone tries to keep their cards close to their chest, so we are keeping an eye on various situations.”

Giuntoli was also asked about Manchester United and Napoli rumours for Danilo.

“At this moment he is our captain and we are holding on tight. We’re down to the bare bones in defence as it is, so we have not talked about this with him, nor with Napoli. Our objective is to keep everyone and further reinforce the defence in January,” he added.

 

