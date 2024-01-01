Tribal Football
Juventus chief Giuntoli talks Perin, Conceicao deals
Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli says new contract talks with goalkeeper Mattia Perin are close to conclusion.

Perin was outstanding in their Champions League defeat to VfB Stuttgart.

“We are in talks. We hope to close the deal soon for two years because Perin an extraordinary guy who’s proving significant commitment,” Giuntoli admitted.

“He’s a great professional, and I think he deserves it."

Giuntoli also stated a permanent deal for on-loan Porto winger Francisco Conceicao is being discussed.

"As for Conceiçao, we have pretty much agreed to continue together, but we must wait for the right time. 

"We know we’ll have to do something at the back. We are waiting for the appropriate opportunity.”

