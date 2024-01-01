Juventus X account hacked as Guler signing announcement made

The official account of 'X' of Juventus - its English version - has been hacked.

Those responsible have pranked Juve's fans by announcing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder, Arda Güler.

The news generated confusion and a stir amongst fans of both teams, who were surprised by the news, although it has since been confirmed that the announcement was not legitimate but a hack.

"Welcome to Juventus, Arda Güler! The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family! Are you ready to make history together on this new journey?" the hackers wrote on 'X'.

However, this message is a hoax as reported by another official Juventus account.

"Our English Juventus account has been hacked. Please ignore the false information posted on this account (@juventusfcen). We are working to resolve the issue," the club said.