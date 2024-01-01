Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad

Juventus X account hacked as Guler signing announcement made

Juventus X account hacked as Guler signing announcement made
Juventus X account hacked as Guler signing announcement madeLaLiga
The official account of 'X' of Juventus - its English version - has been hacked.

Those responsible have pranked Juve's fans by announcing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder, Arda Güler.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The news generated confusion and a stir amongst fans of both teams, who were surprised by the news, although it has since been confirmed that the announcement was not legitimate but a hack.

"Welcome to Juventus, Arda Güler! The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family! Are you ready to make history together on this new journey?" the hackers wrote on 'X'.

However, this message is a hoax as reported by another official Juventus account.

"Our English Juventus account has been hacked. Please ignore the false information posted on this account (@juventusfcen). We are working to resolve the issue," the club said.

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaJuventusReal MadridSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zidane discussed inside Saudi Arabian FA as Mancini exit talks emerge
Juventus fullback Cambiaso: What Real Madrid interest means to me
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal