Perin admits Juventus "below par" for Stuttgart defeat

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin admits they failed to meet standards after their defeat at home to Champions League rivals VfB Stuttgart.

El Bilal Toure scored Stuttgart's winner, with Danilo being sent off for Juve and Perin also saving a penalty for the hosts.

The goalkeeper was named man-of-the-match and later said, "We were a little below par, we didn’t have the energy that we needed to get out of those situations and resolve those problems.

“I know that there are many people who think I chose to stay at Juve because it was comfortable, but the opposite is true.

“It’s tough to keep balanced when not playing often and it requires a lot of extra work to keep physically and psychologically in shape.

“Unfortunately, I cannot enjoy this award because it came along with a defeat.”

Perin added: "They are a very good team, but I am convinced that this defeat will help us to grow. I’ve never seen anyone win without having some failures first and we’ll learn this lesson.”