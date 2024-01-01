Arsenal looking to sign Juventus star to replace Jesus

Arsenal are still contemplating a move for long-time target Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

The Gunners have been on the trail of the 24-year-old center forward for several seasons.

Vlahovic was linked to the Premier League giants before he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Per talkSPORT, Arsenal may be ready to revive their interest in Vlahovic if he does not sign a new contract.

He is set to be out of contract in 18 months time, which means Juve may cash in this winter or next summer.

The Serbia international has impressed in Turin, scoring 48 goals in 111 games so far.