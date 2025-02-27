Juventus coach Motta on Empoli Coppa defeat: I feel shame

Juventus coach Thiago Motta slammed his players after their Coppa Italia penalty shootout defeat to Empoli on Wednesday night.

After the tie finished 1-1 in extra-time, Empoli defeated Juve on penalties to reach the Coppa semifinals.

“We are left with shame. I feel honestly shame for what we saw in the first half and I hope my players feel the same. We cannot get this attitude so wrong. It was embarrassing and evidently it is my fault, as I did not show my players the importance of the match or what this jersey means,” Motta told Mediaset.

“We are not in the semi-final because we did not deserve to be.

“I hope the criticism is very strong. I thought our fans were actually quite kind with us, considering the first half performance. I expect an immediate reaction from these players, because I feel ashamed of what I saw from my team today.

“I also have to shoulder a large part of the responsibility, because I didn’t teach them what it means to wear the Juventus jersey. We played against an Empoli side that was rotated from the usual starters. Talking about mentality at this moment means understanding where you are, what you need to do, why you must deserve it every day and not just expect things to happen without giving your all.

“We assumed today that we’d get through and we gave nothing on that pitch. We got the one thing wrong you absolutely cannot do at this club and that is the attitude. We played back to the goalkeeper 20 times at least, without taking responsibility, without going forward, always looking to someone else. This is inadmissible.

“We can only apologise to our fans, apologise to the club, apologise to the history of this club, because we really hit rock bottom today.”