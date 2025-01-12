Juventus chief Giuntoli admits admiration for Araujo and Kolo Muani

Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted his admiration for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Araujo's agent has confirmed an attempt from Juve in the past week.

And Giuntoli said: “The strategy is to reinforce the squad in defence and look around if there are any opportunities in other areas of the team.

“We must respect many different parameters, both economic and technical, and it is difficult to get great players in January, so we need to have patience.

“In general, it might be better to bring in someone who already knows Serie A, but we also have to look around at what is available and there aren’t many alternatives in Italy.”

On Araujo and Kolo Muani, he also stated: “These are two good players, but the transfer window is only just opening and we hope to get some positive news over the next week.”