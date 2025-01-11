Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Al-Hilal consider tearing up Neymar's contract after playing 42 minutes since 2023

Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo

Paul Vegas
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for AraujoLaLiga
Manchester United are maintaining an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

United made enquiries after the Uruguay international over the summer before an August injury ruled him out for the first-half of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Araujo has only just returned to action for Barca and Sport says United remain interested.

It's been suggested Barca want €50m for Araujo, who confirmed last week talks over a new deal were underway.

Meanwhile, Araujo's agent has confirmed an attempt from Juventus this week for his client.

Andres Espinosa told Mundo Deportivo: "He has received several offers this January, the most important of which from the Bianconeri.

"But he hasn't made a definitive decision yet because he gives priority to the Blaugrana."

Mentions
LaLigaAraujo RonaldManchester UnitedJuventusBarcelonaPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent reveals Juventus offer for Barcelona defender Araujo
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
Man Utd forward Rashford favours foreign exit