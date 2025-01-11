Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo

Manchester United are maintaining an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

United made enquiries after the Uruguay international over the summer before an August injury ruled him out for the first-half of the season.

Araujo has only just returned to action for Barca and Sport says United remain interested.

It's been suggested Barca want €50m for Araujo, who confirmed last week talks over a new deal were underway.

Meanwhile, Araujo's agent has confirmed an attempt from Juventus this week for his client.

Andres Espinosa told Mundo Deportivo: "He has received several offers this January, the most important of which from the Bianconeri.

"But he hasn't made a definitive decision yet because he gives priority to the Blaugrana."