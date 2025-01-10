Tribal Football
Agent reveals Juventus offer for Barcelona defender Araujo

The agent of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has confirmed an offer from Juventus.

Andres Espinosa has left the door open to Araujo leaving Barca this year.

The agent told Mundo Deportivo: "He has received several offers this January, the most important of which from the Bianconeri.

"But he hasn't made a definitive decision yet because he gives priority to the Blaugrana."

Araujo confirmed last week he was in talks with Barca about a new contract.

