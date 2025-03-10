Juventus captain Locatelli: Fans right to jeer - but give Atalanta credit

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli accepted the home jeers after Sunday's 4-0 home humiliation by Atalanta.

La Dea swept aside the Bianconeri to strengthen their Scudetto challenge - moving six points ahead of fourth-place Juve as they sit in third.

Advertisement Advertisement

Locatelli said afterwards: “It is hard to talk after a game like this.

“I thought until the penalty it was a good performance, but when conceding the second straight after the restart, it knocked the wind out of our sails. We not only didn’t react, we opened up even worse and that made it easy for a side like Atalanta.

“Clearly, the fans have every right to jeer when they see a game like this. I always tell the younger players, and don’t forget we are a young squad and this doesn’t help us, but the atmosphere depends entirely on us and our performances.

“The fans follow us all over and they have the right to jeer. We need to turn the situation around, it all depends on us and our attitude.”

He added, “I think we also need to give Atalanta credit, because they were so strong today and won every duel. We tried this in training, but they were just so good on the counter-attack and made the most of those situations.

“We need to give 100 per cent and keep working in training, it’s the only way forward.”