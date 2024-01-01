Juventus captain Danilo admits clearout tough on teammates

Juventus captain Danilo understands the decision by the club to perform a clearout this summer.

Juve have been offloading fringe players in recent weeks and now there are plans to move out another eleven senior squad members.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are working hard and have to concentrate on those who are here,” Danilo told Sky Italia.

“Of course, it’s sad for some teammates, there is a strong rapport, but it is right that the club and coach make decisions. We have to concentrate on those who are available.

“It is not an easy situation for anyone to deal with. I wish them the best for the future, we experienced great moments together.”

He added, “I am proud, my work goes beyond just the image of wearing the armband. I work at 360 degrees to help Juventus do their best on the field. I am happy to be back home after the summer, the coach gave me a couple of extra days off and those were important to recharge my batteries.”