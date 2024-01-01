DONE DEAL: Frabotta explains swapping Juventus for West Brom

West Brom have signed Juventus wing-back Gianluca Frabotta.

Frabotta joins for an undisclosed fee and on a three-year contract.

He said: “West Bromwich Albion was an attractive option for me because I know this is a great club with a great history.

“It’s a dream for me to play in England and experience the football here.

“I’ve had a difficult few years because I have had to go out on loan a few times. I want to be part of a long-term project and I am very motivated for this.”

Baggies manager Carlos Corberán added: “We are delighted to welcome Gianluca into our squad.

“He’s a specific left-back, which is a position we needed to fill, and he has a great attitude.

“He’s also a good age and we believe he still has the potential to improve in his time here.”