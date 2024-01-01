Tribal Football
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Capello man-management left me dizzy

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has paid tribute to Fabio Capello.

Ibrahimovic played for Capello at Juventus.

"At Juventus I had Fabio Capello. He destroyed me but at the same time he built me," he told the New York Times.

"How? Easy. Today you're a s***, tomorrow you're the best. It went like this: when I thought I was the best, he destroyed me. It made you confused, you thought: 'F***, am I really the best or am I s***?' When you were down, he supported you.

"I became the best. So, yes. It made me dizzy... like there was no balance. But it always made me give 200 percent, it shaped me. You also need an identity, a culture and a tradition of the club, as well as a winner creates winners. This is culture in a positive way."

