Juventus defender Gatti 'bitter' after victory over Inter Milan

Juventus defender Fede Gatti admitted some "bitterness" after victory over Inter Milan.

Francisco Conceicao was Juve's matchwinner on the night.

Gatti said afterwards: “I don’t think this is our most important victory, but it must give us something extra, because we have thrown too many points away.

“I know the season is still long, but this result does leave a bitter taste in the mouth considering where we could’ve been.

“We are Juventus, we cannot be satisfied with fourth place. We need to go all the way in every competition."