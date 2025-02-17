Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Juventus defender Gatti 'bitter' after victory over Inter Milan

Carlos Volcano
Juventus defender Gatti 'bitter' after victory over Inter Milan
Juventus defender Gatti 'bitter' after victory over Inter MilanTribalfootball
Juventus defender Fede Gatti admitted some "bitterness" after victory over Inter Milan.

Francisco Conceicao was Juve's matchwinner on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gatti said afterwards: “I don’t think this is our most important victory, but it must give us something extra, because we have thrown too many points away.

“I know the season is still long, but this result does leave a bitter taste in the mouth considering where we could’ve been.

“We are Juventus, we cannot be satisfied with fourth place. We need to go all the way in every competition."

Mentions
Serie AGatti FedericoJuventusInter
Related Articles
Juventus coach Motta left pleased after defeating Inter Milan
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits "regret and disappointment" after Juventus defeat
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We know what Juventus clash means to fans