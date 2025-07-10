Tribal Football
Most Read
Lisandro Martinez on being unhappy at Man Utd: I've been in therapy...
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Chelsea keen on Kudus and Rogers, open to selling seven forwards
Arsenal submit official £50M bid for Chelsea's Noni Madueke

Napoli president ADL: Garnacho will be twice as good here; Man Utd are flawed

Carlos Volcano
Napoli president ADL: Garnacho will be twice as good here; Man Utd are flawed
Napoli president ADL: Garnacho will be twice as good here; Man Utd are flawedNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted his admiration for Alejandro Garnacho.

It's emerged today that Napoli are aiming to do business with Manchester United for the Argentina winger at a price of £45m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Laurentiis had a £60m offer in January for Garnacho rejected by United.

Now with the player transfer-listed, the movie mogul is confident of sealing an agreement at a discount.

And he is quoted by the Mirror today, stating:  "Garnacho has pace, flair, and potential.

"But that's not just why we want him. We want him because he's at United. Take him away, and he'll be twice as good as he is now. There's a flaw at United that I can't explain."

De Laurentiis signed Garnacho's former teammate Scott McTominay a year ago from United and saw the Scot help Napoli win the Scudetto last season and finish as Serie A's Player of the Year.

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli back in for Man Utd outcast Garnacho; target knockdown deal
West Ham make cash offer for Parma keeper Suzuki
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem