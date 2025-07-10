Napoli president ADL: Garnacho will be twice as good here; Man Utd are flawed

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted his admiration for Alejandro Garnacho.

It's emerged today that Napoli are aiming to do business with Manchester United for the Argentina winger at a price of £45m.

De Laurentiis had a £60m offer in January for Garnacho rejected by United.

Now with the player transfer-listed, the movie mogul is confident of sealing an agreement at a discount.

And he is quoted by the Mirror today, stating: "Garnacho has pace, flair, and potential.

"But that's not just why we want him. We want him because he's at United. Take him away, and he'll be twice as good as he is now. There's a flaw at United that I can't explain."

De Laurentiis signed Garnacho's former teammate Scott McTominay a year ago from United and saw the Scot help Napoli win the Scudetto last season and finish as Serie A's Player of the Year.