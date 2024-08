DONE DEAL: Al Shabab sign Fiorentina veteran Bonaventura

Al Shabab have signed former Fiorentina midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura

Bonaventura moves to the Saudi Pro League club as a free agent after coming off contract at the Viola last month.

The former player of Atalanta and Milan, among others, leaves Italy and Serie A for the first adventure abroad of his career.

In Serie A, he played 380 games with 64 goals and 56 assists.