Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after closing Veiga deal

Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after losing Veiga deal

Juventus have expressed interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Having closed a loan deal for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga on Monday, Juve have kept the Chelsea communication lines open for talks over Chukwuemeka.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Juve have made it clear they'd like to bring the midfielder to Turin before the market shuts next week.

For his part, Chukwuemeka has also attracted interest from AC Milan.

The youngster is weighing up his options after struggling for minutes under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca this season.