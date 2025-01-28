Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham

Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after closing Veiga deal

Paul Vegas
Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after losing Veiga deal
Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after losing Veiga dealJuventus
Juventus have expressed interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Having closed a loan deal for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga on Monday, Juve have kept the Chelsea communication lines open for talks over Chukwuemeka.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Juve have made it clear they'd like to bring the midfielder to Turin before the market shuts next week.

For his part, Chukwuemeka has also attracted interest from AC Milan.

The youngster is weighing up his options after struggling for minutes under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca this season.

Mentions
Serie AVeiga RenatoChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaJuventusAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Chelsea defender Veiga
Lazio chief Fabiani: We wanted Veiga, but he chose Juventus
Juventus wrapping up deal for Chelsea defender Veiga today