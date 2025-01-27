Lazio chief Fabiani: We wanted Veiga, but he chose Juventus

Lazio chief Angelo Fabiani admits they were interested in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

Veiga is in Turin today to sign with Juventus on-loan to the end of the season.

Fabiani said after yesterday's defeat to Fiorentina: "We want to start from a fixed point, that is, not to give away the best players. Then there are many issues to evaluate, the list, the players you have available, what the market offers.

"How many teams are willing to give up valuable players? We had identified Veiga, then the boy chose to go to Juventus and we wish him the best.

"We don't have to make a sensational transfer market just to make fun of the fans, we will go for players to insert into this already important group where we consider them functional."