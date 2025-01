Juventus wrapping up deal for Chelsea defender Veiga today

Juventus are wrapping up the signing of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga today.

The Portugal international is in Turin today to close the loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Veiga will sign for Juve to the end of the season, with no permanent option included.

Juve management have assured Veiga he will be selected at centre-half.

Veiga is today undergoing his medical tests in at J-Medical.