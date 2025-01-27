Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Chelsea defender Veiga

Juventus have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

Juventus will cover the Portugal international's wages and pay a £3.8m loan fee. No option to buy has been included in the deal.

Purchased by the Blues last summer, Veiga made 18 appearances in this first half of the season, with two goals and one assist - all made in the Europa Conference League.

It's been suggested Veiga has joined Juve with the aim of playing primarily at centre-half.

The Portugal international can play at fullback and also in midfield.

