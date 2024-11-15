Juventus announce Cabal knee scan results
Juventus defender Juan Cabal has suffered an ACL injury.
Juve confirmed the injury on Thursday after he returned from international duty with Colombia.
The Bianconeri's statement read: “Today, the player Juan Cabal underwent diagnostic tests at JMedical which revealed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“Cabal will undergo surgery in the next few days.”
Cabal's season is now expected to be over to 2024/25.
