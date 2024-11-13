Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu has no doubts about Yildiz future

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has no doubts about the potential of Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz.

The pair are together with the Turkey squad this week.

Calhanoglu said, “Before the game with Juventus, I told my teammates not to leave Kenan Yildiz any room to breathe. They didn’t take it very seriously and then he was the player who turned the game around.

“I said to them afterwards, I told you so!”

The midfielder also said: “I do not run away from my responsibilities. If I make another mistake on a penalty, I will still take the next one. Some people might think that means I have a big ego, but the truth is I just have faith in myself.”