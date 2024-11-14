Agent: More to come from Juventus prospect Savona
The midfielder is part of the senior Italy squad this week for the first time.
Michele Puglisi told Bianconeranews.it: "As an agent, I make different assessments, maybe not immediately, but a little more in the long term.
"If someone had asked me, already at the start of the year I would have said that Savona would be part of the group despite his young age. He probably rushed things a bit in doing so right from the start."
He continued:"I definitely rate it very positively. We are only at the beginning, in the sense that it is not exactly the beginning of the season, but I think there is still a lot of time for the season to end.
"For this first period, honestly, I am happy with what Nicolò is doing, but above all with how he is doing it. As of today, knowing that there is still a lot of work to do, I think he is on a good path."