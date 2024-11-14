Agent: More to come from Juventus prospect Savona

The agent of Nicolo Savona says there's more to come from the Juventus prospect.

The midfielder is part of the senior Italy squad this week for the first time.

Michele Puglisi told Bianconeranews.it: "As an agent, I make different assessments, maybe not immediately, but a little more in the long term.

"If someone had asked me, already at the start of the year I would have said that Savona would be part of the group despite his young age. He probably rushed things a bit in doing so right from the start."

He continued:"I definitely rate it very positively. We are only at the beginning, in the sense that it is not exactly the beginning of the season, but I think there is still a lot of time for the season to end.

"For this first period, honestly, I am happy with what Nicolò is doing, but above all with how he is doing it. As of today, knowing that there is still a lot of work to do, I think he is on a good path."