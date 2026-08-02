Juventus announce €30m deal for Bosnian winger Alajbegovic

Juventus have signed Bosnia ⁠and Herzegovina winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen ‌for 30 million euros ($34.6 ‌million), the Serie A ‌club said on Sunday.

18-year-old Alajbegovic, who spent last ‌season at RB Salzburg and scored 13 ‌goals in 44 appearances ⁠across ‌all competitions, has signed a ​five-year contract with Juve.

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He scored in Bosnia's ​penalty shootout wins over Wales and Italy in ⁠the ​World Cup playoffs and netted the opening goal in the 3-1 victory ‌over Qatar that sent them through to the knockout stages for the first time, where they lost 2-0 to co-hosts the United States.

Alajbegovic, born in Germany, joined ‌Salzburg from Leverkusen, where ​he had been with ‌the youth academy since 2021, before the German club re-signed him on a five-year contract.