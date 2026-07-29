Juventus are reportedly waiting on the decision of Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kerim Alajbegovic with Chelsea also heavily linked.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe following an impressive loan at RB Salzburg.

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Alajbegovic scored 13 goals and provided four assists in his 44 games across all competitions, earning himself a place in Bosnia’s World Cup squad.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are now waiting on the young winger’s decision as an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen reaches its final stages.

It’s understood that Juventus will pay Leverkusen a fee of €33m plus add-ons, a significant outlay for the Italian club.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the youngster but it’s been reported that despite their interest, they never made an offer.