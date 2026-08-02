Joshua Zirkzee says yes to Juventus move as he plans Man Utd escape route

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly agreed a move to Juventus.

Zirkzee, 25, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since his move to the Red Devils back in July 2024.

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With 71 appearances, the Dutch striker has bagged just 9 goals and 4 assists under multiple managers who failed to get the best out of him in attack.

A return to Serie A was touted for the former Bayern Munich striker over the past month and now it looks like movement has been made as he has reportedly agreed a switch to Juventus.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has agreed to the prospect of adding Zirkzee to his ranks before the new campaign begins.

However, despite such reports, the Old Lady are closing in on a permanent deal for French striker Randal Kolo Muani for a fee of around £42M which may complicate Zirkzee’s move.

Zirkzee’s current contract at United is not due to expire until June 2029 and they are in a strong position to negotiate with the Italian side who are clearly keen on adding firepower to their attack.

The striker enjoyed the best spell of his career at Bologna, scoring 11 Serie A goals in 2023–24 and helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

He understands the league, the language and how to succeed in the Italian top flight where his future is almost certain.