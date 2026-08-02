Man Utd exploring shock move for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly as Lewis Hall alternative

Myles Lewis-Skelly is being targeted by Manchester United as Arsenal prepare for incoming bids.

The 19-year-old started Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and proved to be a pivotal player under manager Mikel Arteta at the end of the season despite a lack of opportunities at the beginning of the campaign.

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Lewis-Skelly, who can operate at left-back or in central midfield has reported become a key target for Premier League rivals Manchester United who are keen on finding an alternative for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall.

Newcastle are adamant they will not sell Hall and will reportedly make life very difficult for the Red Devils if they try to make a summer move for the defender.

The Gunners have already reached an agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes and are also chasing Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, with reports suggesting they will seek to balance the books after a spend of what could be £200M+.

Lewis-Skelly remains highly valued at the Emirates and Arsenal are said to value him at around £50M. However, as United are a Premier League rival, they could ask for a bigger fee.

After securing deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, United boss Carrick is keen on Lewis-Skelly who could be the perfect replacement for Luke Shaw who turned 31 last month.

Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie were preferred at left-back to Lewis-Skelly who may believe his game time will be restricted next season.