Why a move for Zirkzee from Man Utd to Juventus could benefit both clubs

When Man Utd signed Joshua Zirkzee on the back of a season with Bologna where he'd scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 37 games in all competitions, helping the Serie A side into the Champions League in the process, the expectation on the Dutchman was clear.

Having a target man who could be relied upon to provide a one-in-three goals per game ratio was definitely needed for the Old Trafford outfit, with Zirkzee's mixture of physicality and goalscoring prowess appearing to be ready-made for success with the Red Devils.

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Zirkzee's goalscoring was the exception rather than the rule

Signed by fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag, the then 23-year-old clearly hadn't bargained for the pressure that would accompany his signing, which only increased when it became clear that he wasn't going to be the right fit at the Premier League giants.

Whilst his close control was reasonably decent for a big man, and he was generally able to hold off opponents with relative ease, bringing United colleagues into play when so doing, the primary reason for his hire - goalscoring - quickly became the exception rather than the rule.

Joshua Zirkzee's recent stats Flashscore

Indeed, notwithstanding a lack of opportunities under both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, Zirkzee has managed to score just five Premier League goals and provide two assists in 56 English top-flight appearances.

Four more goals and one assist in 19 further appearances in domestic and European cup tournaments is a better return, but a one-in-five goals per game ratio is still well below the elite level that United needed from the player.

Juventus are favourites to land the Dutchman

It's therefore to nobody's surprise that Zirkzee is likely to move on to pastures new this summer, with Juventus believed to be the favourites for his signature at the present time.

Having seen Dusan Vlahovic leave the club after not being able to agree a new contract, and with Jonathan David going through as tough a time with the Bianconeri as Zirkzee has at United, the 'Old Lady' of Serie A clearly needs their front line refreshed too.

Reports would suggest that the Red Devils are even willing to accept a loan arrangement for the duration of the 2026/27 campaign, with an option for Juve to buy Zirkzee at the end of the season, rather than a mandatory purchase.

Whilst that could be construed as a risky strategy by United, as they could end up with the Dutchman back at the club 12 months from now, there really is little other option at this juncture.

Another season on the bench if he stays at United

He isn't going to get ahead of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the pecking order, and United's board aren't going to want to pay Zirkzee for keeping the bench warm for another season.

So, what would Juve be getting if they were to acquire a player that the Red Devils seemingly can't wait to get rid of?

Joshua Zirkzee xG map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

For a start, they'd have someone with a 71.71% final third pass accuracy the last time he played in Serie A.

During that season (2023/24), his 357 passes into the final third during league play were more than he attempted in the entire time he was at United, and in all competitions rather than league games alone.

Zirkzee can't be faulted for effort

900 total passes were also more than his total United output, whilst 43 chances created for Bologna in Serie A during 23/24 topped his United showing in this regard (27).

Even if Zirkzee has his shortcomings, he certainly can't be faulted for effort.

Joshua Zirkzee radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Attempting 353 one-on-ones in the Italian league in 23/24 is just one less than the 354 for United in all competitions.

Success rate in the league is almost identical, however, with the Dutchman posting 39.66% for Bologna and 39.6% for United during their 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

He's also won the vast majority of aerial duels that he's contested for both clubs, which is evidence of where one of his major strengths lies.

Though he doesn't contest many tackles, those that Zirkzee does involve himself in, he often wins.

His lowest rating is 57.14% from last season at United, whilst his highest success for this metric was the 71.43% he posted in the 2024/25 FA Cup.

Clearly, in the right team, the 25-year-old can still be a formidable attacking presence, and the plain fact is that Man Utd are not that team.