Juric: Gasperini knows me best; Roma a fun challenge

Roma coach Ivan Juric admits he's heavily influenced by Atalanta counterpart Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juric has just taken the job at Roma after the dismissal of Daniele de Rossi.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Gasp is the one who knows me best. I spent many years with him. Honesty and loyalty are the cardinal principles of my existence, I had some lapses in style and I paid for them. I am working on lucidity in certain moments and on calm as an achievement, I know I have to smooth out some harshness that belongs to the people of my area, Dalmatia, I am from Split."

He then added: "At almost 50, can you really change?

"It's an attempt I'm making. When I was 27, 28, I found myself working with Gasp, I thought I knew everything about football and life, but instead he taught me what I really am. I still feel young enough to try...

"In Roma we're trying to raise the level, with passion. It's logical that I talk to you about my perceptions, which, I repeat, are extremely positive."

And finally, he said: "For my character, all this mess is fine: I give my best, I don't like boredom. In training and in matches the responses are positive. Players who have bad postures after two training sessions show the correct one, they learn quickly and I'm having fun. Now we have to put together some results."