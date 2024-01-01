Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick

Roma coach Juric ready for Euro debut with Athletic Bilbao

Roma coach Juric ready for Euro debut with Athletic Bilbao
Roma coach Juric ready for Euro debut with Athletic BilbaoProfimedia
Roma coach Ivan Juric is ready for his European debut against Athletic Bilbao.

Roma meet Athletic in the Europa League on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juric said: “We prepare it in the same way. Nothing changes,

“The concept is always the same, and right now, emotions are not dominating; I only think about the game. The team must continue doing well as they did the other day. Surely, we’ll get appropriate support. 

“In all honesty, I only think about winning tomorrow. Game by game. Trying to do the right things,” he replied.

“My only thought is how to win tomorrow. Full focus on this. I don’t go beyond it.”

Mentions
Juric IvanAth BilbaoAS RomaSerie A
Related Articles
Hermoso: De Rossi fundamental part of my Roma choice
Leonardo Semplici exclusive: Glory with SPAL; tempted by Saudi; backing Conte's Napoli
Ex-Roma chief Sabatini: De Rossi sacking a barbaric act