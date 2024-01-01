Roma coach Juric ready for Euro debut with Athletic Bilbao

Roma coach Ivan Juric is ready for his European debut against Athletic Bilbao.

Roma meet Athletic in the Europa League on Thursday.

Juric said: “We prepare it in the same way. Nothing changes,

“The concept is always the same, and right now, emotions are not dominating; I only think about the game. The team must continue doing well as they did the other day. Surely, we’ll get appropriate support.

“In all honesty, I only think about winning tomorrow. Game by game. Trying to do the right things,” he replied.

“My only thought is how to win tomorrow. Full focus on this. I don’t go beyond it.”