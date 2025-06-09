Al-Hilal launching bid for Roma wing-back Angelino

Al-Hilal are launching a bid for Roma wing-back Angelino.

Having just appointed former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal are now returning to Serie A for a new fullback, with Angelino the target.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Al-Hilal have now bid €20m for the Spain international.

And Angelino has also been offered a contract worth €10m-a-year.

However for the moment, the Giallorossi are insisting Angelino is not for sale.