Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede
Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Jadon Sancho

Al-Hilal launching bid for Roma wing-back Angelino

Carlos Volcano
Al-Hilal launching bid for Roma wing-back Angelino
Al-Hilal launching bid for Roma wing-back AngelinoAction Plus
Al-Hilal are launching a bid for Roma wing-back Angelino.

Having just appointed former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal are now returning to Serie A for a new fullback, with Angelino the target.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Al-Hilal have now bid €20m for the Spain international.

And Angelino has also been offered a contract worth €10m-a-year.

However for the moment, the Giallorossi are insisting Angelino is not for sale.

Mentions
Serie AAngelinoAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Capello backs Ranieri for Italy: But I'm so angry I could break everything!
Roma confirm new role for Ranieri
Gasperini: Roma the challenge I need