Dele-Bashiru proud scoring in Lazio victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Dele-Bashiru proud scoring in Lazio victory over Dynamo KyivTribalfootball
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was full of pride after Lazio's Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Dele-Bashiru scored in the 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

He told the Lazio Style Channel: "I'm very happy for the goal and for having scored in front of our fans. It was important to start well and I'm happy with my understanding on the pitch with (Boulaye) Dia. I feel happy in this team, I have a great relationship with everyone, everyone helps me to settle in and I'm getting better and better.

"I scored a beautiful goal!

"Of course I'm happy. Before the match I had faith in myself and in the team. I think I did my job, the goal and the assist make me even happier. It wasn't easy to adapt to the new team, my teammates and the coach are helping me. It's not easy, but I'm getting there."

