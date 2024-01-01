Lazio coach Baroni delighted with victory over Dynamo Kyiv

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was delighted with their 3-0 Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Boulaye Dia (2) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were the goalscorers for Lazio in Hamburg.

"We are trying to play positive football, the team must have in mind the need to attack and go for goal,” Baroni told Sky Italia.

“The only way to handle four attacking players is for everyone to run hard and stay solid, which so far the team is doing well. Along with Juventus, we are the side in Serie A who allowed the fewest shots on goal.”

On Dele-Bashiru's performance, he continued: “When I say that he needs to be built, I mean that he must focus more on tactics and how to fill the game rather than only when the ball is at his feet. Once he gets that, Dele-Bashiru will become a great modern midfielder.”

Baroni also said: “I’ve never had a squad with this much quality, so I am seeking mobility to create superiority on the pitch. We are working hard in training and all share this vision. They believe in this work and that makes everything easier.

“I am accustomed to working with young players and that often means taking the responsibility and pressure off their shoulders. The players should feel the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them.”