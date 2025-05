Juan Jesus signs new contract with Napoli

Juan Jesus has signed a new contract with Napoli.

The Brazil defender has penned a new 12 month extension to 2026 with the new Serie A champions.

Now 34, Juan Jesus' previous deal was due to expire at the end of June.

Napoli had an option on the contract and have now triggered it so keeping hold of the veteran for another season.

Juan Jesus made 17 appearances this past season, scoring one goal and making one assist.