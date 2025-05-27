Conte to inform Napoli president De Laurentiis of exit decision

Antonio Conte is set to leave Napoli for a return to Juventus.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli's title winning coach will inform president Aurelio de Laurentiis today of his decision.

Conte will resign and accept a return to Juve, where Igor Tudor is currently in charge.

De Laurentiis, during the Scudetto dinner in Posillipo with the whole team, made a speech dedicated to Conte yesterday.

He said, "I absolutely have to give a sentimental hug to this gentleman, because he took over a team that was on the brink and together we strengthened it.

"Even if at a certain point he found himself deprived of a star like (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia, he managed through many incidents and injuries to make a virtue of necessity, using not one but four or five different modules. He showed the entire world that modules are useless, but all that is needed is a great exegete of what football is.

"So he took us all the way, making us win the second championship in three years. So I ask you for a round of applause... Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

The president is a winner

Then, Conte responded to the president's words, stating: "What I want to say is first of all thank you to the boys and the team who are truly the protagonists of this victory. I was lucky enough to work with serious, professional boys.

"We were good at overcoming difficulties and doing something extraordinary. If the team has won two championships, it means that the president is a winner, congratulations must be given to everyone and also to the team of Naples.

"Today has made us emotional, thank you on behalf of myself and the players."