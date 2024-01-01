Italy U19 coach Corradi: Milan management of Camara is spectacular

Italy U19 coach Bernardo Corradi is full of praise for AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.

Camarda penned a first pro deal last week with the Rossonero.

Corradi said, “He’s been pulling the cart all year between the Youth League, the league and a U17 European Championship as a protagonist that ended in June. So we gave him the right amount of rest. At this age you need to let your head loose a bit, they’re not robots.

“He joined us a week earlier, in perfect physical shape. Francesco is a valuable boy, his numbers are there for all to see, he’s fit in very well in this group because he’s already used to Primavera football and helped by the presence of a strong Milan block in the team.

“Some players his age today have everything right away and you tend to imagine them acting like greats, but he approached it with a lot of humility, everyone loves him. And then, if someone is good, you only notice the age difference up to a certain point.”

He continued: “I remember Camarda’s debut in Serie A against Fiorentina, it’s emblematic: first ball out, he makes a perfect movement of a pure striker, he pretends to go long and comes towards the ball, he positions his body in the right way to protect it, Nikola Milenković arrives and with a hip move he moves him four metres.

“Well, maybe he still lacks the strength to withstand certain physical clashes. But he already knows how to slip behind the man very well, he moves well, he leans and starts again, he has characteristics that outline a path of success in front of him.”

On Camarda playing for Milan Futuro this season, Corradi was supportive.

He said, “I think the Rossoneri are managing him in a spectacular way. And that an experience in the second team, Milan Futuro, will give him further opportunities to accelerate the path that is leading him to assert himself.

“I understand that they can be a significant expense in the budget, but every big club should have one. We saw it in Juve’s moment of crisis: 4-5 profiles came out of NextGen who then found themselves permanently in the first team. The same at Atalanta, I’m thinking of Matteo Palestra who spent a year in C and is now in retreat playing his cards.”